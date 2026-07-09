How Long Do TVs Last Outside? Here's What Owners Say
An outdoor television can be a great investment for the backyard, front deck, or other outdoor area. Imagine watching a game outside in the sunshine while barbecuing burgers and hot dogs and enjoying ice-cold drinks? Outdoor TVs are made differently from traditional TVs with rugged, fully sealed housings, covered ports, and the ability to handle extreme weather and moisture. They also have higher brightness to comfortably watch even when the sun is blaring. There are full shade, partial sun, and full sun options, depending on where you want to use it.
Before you invest, however, you might be wondering how long they last. That depends on what brand and model you buy, where it's placed, if you keep it covered, climate exposure, how often you watch — the list goes on. You might also wonder if you can put your indoor TV outside. Anecdotally, owners say they have had their TVs outdoors for anywhere from five to 10 years and they continue to work perfectly. One Reddit user says their "cheap Hisense TV stayed outside all winter, even through our -20° temps, no cover but under a cabana. Works just fine." I have personally had an outdoor TV for five-plus years, mounted during -22°F temperatures in the winter (sometimes colder) and while it's as humid as 111°F in the summer, and it still works great. It it isn't recommended to use an indoor TV outside permanently for a number of reasons: it may not last longer than a year until the internals begin to corrode from moisture, humidity, and heat. By contrast, the typical lifespan of an outdoor-rated TV is about five to seven years.
What buyers say
If you are going to attempt to put an indoor TV in a partially or fully covered area outside, you may be able to get several years out of it with proper care. Redditor Live_Oak123 says they live in Missouri with four distinct weather seasons from -15°F all the way up to 104°F and their two outdoor TVs, both in covered areas, still "work like new." They only replaced them because they wouldn't run certain apps. Hasleteric says "My fire tv has been outside 5 years without issue," noting only that it may not get bright enough in direct sun.
With an outdoor TV, however, you will likely have a better experience, though they cost more. My Furrion outdoor TV is mounted on a back deck, exposed to full sun, and we have even at times forgotten to put the cover on when it's rained. We do keep it covered through the winter and generally when not in use. It has been exposed to extreme heat and cold, and it's still going strong. Along with higher brightness, ability to get wet, and withstand extreme temperatures, bobjoylove points out that because outdoor TVs are fully sealed, they are "better equipped to keep spiders out." With a protective cover for both an outdoor or indoor TV outside, you can extend the life. But it's still not advisable to use an indoor TV outside unless you are only doing so temporarily.
Should you take an indoor TV outside?
Despite recommendations against it, some homeowners continue to use indoor TVs outside. "If it breaks a few times," says Relevant_Editor_7503, who has had their indoor TV on a covered patio for eight years, "you're still better off than buying an outdoor one." NotoresPOT has a 55-inch TV on a covered porch "through the Florida heat and rain. Still going strong after 5-6 years. Only ever removed for hurricane prep." Note, however, that using an indoor TV outside can be dangerous as a short circuit can cause electrical shock or even fire. By contrast, outdoor TVs are built with materials to handle outdoor conditions as well as internal fan cooling. The extra brightness is important, too. Vegas84 used an indoor Sony TV on a covered patio away from the sun and could barely see it during the daytime, even with brightness all the way up. They bought a Samsung Terrace outdoor TV and say "the difference is massive. Don't underestimate the value of the extra brightness, even if it's fully covered." Beyond that, direct sunlight can even pose risks to your TV.
So, if you go against advice and use an indoor TV outside, it will likely only last a few years, depending on conditions. An outdoor TV can last for five or more years, potentially beyond a decade. An outdoor TV is better for longevity, safety, and a more comfortable viewing experience. It's also more environmentally conscious versus buying cheap indoor TVs and swapping them out every few years.