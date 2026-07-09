How Long Do TVs Last Outside? Here's What Owners Say

An outdoor television can be a great investment for the backyard, front deck, or other outdoor area. Imagine watching a game outside in the sunshine while barbecuing burgers and hot dogs and enjoying ice-cold drinks? Outdoor TVs are made differently from traditional TVs with rugged, fully sealed housings, covered ports, and the ability to handle extreme weather and moisture. They also have higher brightness to comfortably watch even when the sun is blaring. There are full shade, partial sun, and full sun options, depending on where you want to use it.

Before you invest, however, you might be wondering how long they last. That depends on what brand and model you buy, where it's placed, if you keep it covered, climate exposure, how often you watch — the list goes on. You might also wonder if you can put your indoor TV outside. Anecdotally, owners say they have had their TVs outdoors for anywhere from five to 10 years and they continue to work perfectly. One Reddit user says their "cheap Hisense TV stayed outside all winter, even through our -20° temps, no cover but under a cabana. Works just fine." I have personally had an outdoor TV for five-plus years, mounted during -22°F temperatures in the winter (sometimes colder) and while it's as humid as 111°F in the summer, and it still works great. It it isn't recommended to use an indoor TV outside permanently for a number of reasons: it may not last longer than a year until the internals begin to corrode from moisture, humidity, and heat. By contrast, the typical lifespan of an outdoor-rated TV is about five to seven years.