Direct Sunlight Might Pose Real Risks To Your TV

Go ahead and binge your favorite streaming show from your porch or backyard tiki bar, but doing so could pose risks to your television depending on several factors, such as what type of panel type you have, how long it's subjected to sunlight, and how much heat gets trapped around your screen. Direct sunlight probably won't damage your television right away, but choosing the wrong TV or having an incorrect setup could shorten the lifespan of your device.

OLED TVs aren't always worth the money for budget options, and that's especially the case with devices that are outside or could be subjected to direct sunlight. Researchers in South Korea subjected lab-built OLED test devices to 300 hours of UV radiation. They found the light damaged the cathode/electron-injection area, which helps produce a bright and stable image on your screen. The UV rays also caused a material migration in the cathode structure, shifting silver and magnesium atoms from their positions. Both issues can reduce your screen's brightness over time and shorten its lifespan.

If you're shopping for LCD TV, however, Samsung – the company behind some of the best bright-room TVs — says direct sunlight will not affect an LCD TV's durability but glare may be the biggest issue you'll face. That's because LCD TVs use liquid crystals to transmit or block light, forming an image on your screen. OLED TVs are different as they use organic material that emits light, which can degrade over time when exposed for long periods.