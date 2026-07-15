Here's Why DVD Audio Is Better Than CDs

Before digital media came onto the scene, physical media reigned supreme. CDs, DVDs, and even Blu-Rays (which are still used) held all types of content, believe it or not. CD-ROMs routinely carried computer software and games, video, and music. It was also possible to "burn" CDs and store custom content on them. Readers of a certain age will certainly remember staying up late, burning their own audio CDs like mixtapes to listen to in their car on road trips. Data CDs could hold up to 700 megabytes , including digital files of video and audio, while audio CDs could store up to 80 minutes of songs. Because that was a lot of storage space at the time compared to anything else, CDs used to feel cutting edge and became the go-to.

Eventually, CDs gave way to DVDs and other formats, like HD-DVD and Blu-Ray, all of which held significantly more media. Resultantly, higher resolution capabilities due to higher storage capacities and improved high-quality and lossless format support made DVD-Audio discs (DVD-A) better than CDs. Of course, that's not necessarily always true, but it's a good generalization.

Thanks to that massive storage increase over traditional CDs, the DVD-A format supports lossless audio with 5.1 channel sound. On a dual layer DVD-9 disc, DVD-A could hold up to 8.5 gigabytes of data, and depending on the quality and resolution — with higher resolutions requiring more data — they could hold anywhere from 1.5 hours up to 7.5 hours of audio. You can immediately see why that's a huge boon over CDs which were capped much lower. The higher quality audio capabilities alone make DVD-As a solid choice for audiophiles and purists who still want to inject a bit of the retro experience into their lives.