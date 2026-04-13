10 Obsolete Media Formats That Used To Feel Cutting-Edge

These days, if you want to watch something, all you have to do is download it or stream it using an external device like an Apple TV. There's a near-endless supply of movies and TV shows out there, to say nothing of YouTube content, that anyone can watch at a moment's notice. However, this wasn't always the case. It used to be that if you wanted to watch a movie, you had to go to your local movie theater. If you wanted to watch a TV show, you had to catch it when it aired in real time — and if you missed it, it was gone. If you wanted to play a video game, you had to visit your local arcade.

In the 1970s, home media became more accessible. Technology like VHS allowed for the rise of rental stores, such as Blockbuster, that made movies more accessible than ever before. Today, video game arcades are nearly extinct, with players now using consoles, PCs, and even smartphones to enjoy their favorite hobby.

Home video technology has evolved considerably since the dawn of VHS, but some evolutionary roads turned out to be dead ends. Today, we have 4K Blu-ray, fast-access SSD memory, and cutting-edge streaming for our TV, movies, and video games. But it's been a long road to get to this point. Let's take a look back at 10 obsolete media formats that once seemed cutting-edge.