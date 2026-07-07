John Carpenter Wrote This '90s Western Movie For John Wayne To Star In

John Carpenter is a master of frights — a reputation he earned through helming horror classics like "Halloween" and "The Thing." However, the filmmaker originally set out to make Westerns, but the genre was out of fashion when Carpenter rode onto the scene in the early '70s. Carpenter's Western influences are notable in movies, but he's yet to direct a traditional horse opera. Still, he got to pen one, "Blood River," for John Wayne — that is until plans changed.

Carpenter wrote "Blood River" in the early '70s for Wayne's company, Batjac Productions, before doing a rewrite a few years later. The original plan was for "The Duke" to portray a raft-sailing U.S. Marshal on the hunt for some criminals, but the actor never accepted the gig, presumably due to his age.

"I worked on it, and never quite found out what was going on there," Carpenter told Film Comment in 1980. "Maybe Wayne didn't want to do any more Westerns. I worked with Michael Wayne and Tom Kane, and they would do things like take out some of the harder action stuff, making it easier on him."

Carpenter wanted Howard Hawks to direct "Blood River," but the filmmaker behind "Rio Bravo" and other great Westerns everyone should see was too old at the time. Ultimately, "Blood River" remained stuck in development hell for years, but it eventually made its way to the screen.