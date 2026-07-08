Why Cloud Storage Doesn't Work The Way You Might Think

There are a number of misconceptions about cloud storage, which can lead to a number of common cloud storage mistakes. Many people labor under the illusion that cloud storage is more secure than other kinds of storage, which can lead to failing to encrypt files before they're uploaded or uploading files that should never live in the cloud.

A lot of the confusion around cloud storage comes from the language. The concept of a cloud conjures images of decentralized data, leading many to think of it as a kind of distributed storage that lives spread across multiple devices, or as a peer-to-peer storage concept where unused space is shared between users. But this isn't usually the case.

The reality is much simpler, less romantic, and more practical. Cloud storage is just remote storage provided for users by a third party. Think of stacks of hard drives sitting in a data center or warehouse, serving data to a provider's customers over the internet, and you're envisioning a common type of cloud storage.