Steven Spielberg Was So Disappointed By This Sci-Fi Show, He Removed His Name From It

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He's tackled everything from killer shark movies to World War II epics, but Steven Spielberg has built an impressive career on science fiction, resulting in classics like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Jurassic Park," and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Spielberg's name being attached to a sci-fi project makes it a must-see for some fans, but he doesn't always produce home runs. This brings us to "Earth 2," a short-lived sci-fi series Spielberg produced and later distanced himself from.

As documented by DreamWatch in 1994, "Earth 2" required reshoots that delayed its NBC premiere by months. Spielberg removed his name from the credits during the production stages, seemingly because he was disappointed with the show. "Earth 2" was also mockingly referred to as "Gilligan's Planet" behind the scenes, presumably because its premise is reminiscent of the shipwreck-themed sitcom "Gilligan's Island."

Taking place in the year 2192, "Earth 2" follows a group of interstellar travelers as they navigate an alien planet in search of a better tomorrow. For centuries, humanity has been forced to live in space stations due to Earth being inhospitable, but that still has drawbacks for folks seeking long-term survival. One destination could offer salvation — but getting to it is easier said than done.

"Earth 2" was canceled after one season, adding insult to injury for a show that seemed doomed from the start. But is it really as disappointing as Spielberg and the other naysayers would have you believe?