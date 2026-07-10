Your iPhone Can Set A Timer Without Opening The App - Here's How

Timers are easily one of the most useful iOS features. They're incredibly handy in the kitchen, but you can also use them when meditating, doing a workout routine, or limiting your social media doomscrolling. The thing is, setting a timer on an iPhone is a bit clunky. You'd have to go find the Clock app first, then head over to the Timers tab before finally starting the timer. Lucky for you, iOS is all about efficiency, and it offers quicker ways to do things — even for something as simple as setting a timer.

The simplest way you can start a timer on your iPhone without going to the app is by asking Siri. Launch Siri by saying, "Siri" or pressing the power button on your iPhone. Then, just tell it how long you want to set the timer for. For instance, say "Siri, ten minutes." That's all you need to do. A timer will automatically start on your Lock Screen or Dynamic Island.

If you're not a fan of Siri or have the voice assistant turned off, there are two other ways you can set a timer on your iPhone without opening the app — with the Timer tile in the Control Center and with a Timer shortcut assigned to the Action Button.