Your iPhone Can Set A Timer Without Opening The App - Here's How
Timers are easily one of the most useful iOS features. They're incredibly handy in the kitchen, but you can also use them when meditating, doing a workout routine, or limiting your social media doomscrolling. The thing is, setting a timer on an iPhone is a bit clunky. You'd have to go find the Clock app first, then head over to the Timers tab before finally starting the timer. Lucky for you, iOS is all about efficiency, and it offers quicker ways to do things — even for something as simple as setting a timer.
The simplest way you can start a timer on your iPhone without going to the app is by asking Siri. Launch Siri by saying, "Siri" or pressing the power button on your iPhone. Then, just tell it how long you want to set the timer for. For instance, say "Siri, ten minutes." That's all you need to do. A timer will automatically start on your Lock Screen or Dynamic Island.
If you're not a fan of Siri or have the voice assistant turned off, there are two other ways you can set a timer on your iPhone without opening the app — with the Timer tile in the Control Center and with a Timer shortcut assigned to the Action Button.
Method 1: Add the Timer tile to your Control Center
Besides Siri, another quick and easy way to set an iPhone timer is via the Control Center. This lesser-known iPhone trick lets you start a timer even while your phone is locked. Here's how to use it:
- Go to your Control Center.
- Hit the plus icon in the top-left corner.
- Press Add a Control.
- Search for Timer.
- Tap on it to pin it to the Control Center.
- Tap on the empty space to save your edit.
From here, you can now press and hold the Timer tile to choose a duration. You have twelve preset options to pick from: 1 min, 2 mins, 3 mins, 4 mins, 5 mins, 10 mins, 15 mins, 20 mins, 30 mins, 45 mins, 1 hour, and 2 hours. Just set the slider to your preferred duration and hit Start to begin the timer. If you need to pause it, simply tap on the Pause button from the Timer tile.
While convenient, there's a downside to using this method, though: you can only set a single timer. To add more timers, you'd need to long-press the Timer tile again and hit the plus icon next to the Pause button. This opens the Timer app, where you can create a new timer.
Method 2: Create a timer shortcut and assign it to the Action Button
Shortcuts are easily one of the best uses of your iPhone's Action Button. And thankfully, you can create just about any shortcut on the iPhone, including one for running a timer without even opening the app. Follow these steps to set it up:
- In the Shortcuts app, search for timer.
- Select the Start Timer shortcut that appears.
- Tap the Duration field.
- If you want the timer to always run for a fixed duration, type your preferred duration and change the minutes to seconds or hours when needed.
- If you want to set custom durations every time you run the shortcut, select Ask Each Time.
After creating your shortcut, you can assign it to the Action Button. In the Settings app, open Action Button, swipe to Shortcut, and choose the new timer shortcut you made. Then, to activate the shortcut, hold down the Action Button. If you set a fixed duration for the shortcut, the timer will automatically run whether your phone is locked or not. If you choose "Ask Each Time," a pop-up will appear where you can set your duration of choice. This also works for both locked and unlocked devices. Unlike Method 1, you're free to start a new timer with the Action Button even while the first one is still running. That means you can set multiple timers whenever you need to.