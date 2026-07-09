Why Google Maps Says 'Preview' Instead Of 'Start' – And How To Fix It

If you have ever opened Google Maps for navigation only to find a Preview option instead of Start, you are not alone. And it's not an issue with Google Maps or your smartphone either, even if it seems so. There are several reasons for this, but it ultimately comes down to a missing starting point, Google Maps being unable to access your precise location, or your current location not aligning with the chosen route.

The most common reason Google Maps shows Preview instead of Start is that you haven't selected an initial or start location. While Google Maps usually picks the start location automatically, there are times when it doesn't, and as a result, you don't see the Start button. Apart from that, if Google Maps doesn't have access to your phone's location, it will show the Preview option instead of Start. You can fix this quickly by reconfiguring the app permissions.

Lastly, there are even cases where Google Maps doesn't show the Start option despite both the start location and destination being selected correctly and all permissions being granted. This happens when Google Maps detects that your location isn't the starting point of the selected route or anywhere along it. This isn't a glitch or an error, but part of how Google Maps functions. It only lets you preview the selected route when you are not on it. So before you switch to Waze from Google Maps over this issue, keep in mind that there is usually an easy fix.