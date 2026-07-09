5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have An Apple Watch
The Apple Watch can be one of your best tech companions, especially if you have an iPhone. Whether you're going for your first Apple Watch or you have worn one for the past 10 years, there are some things you should stop doing and should never do with your Apple Watch, ranging from basic precautions such as avoiding deep cleaning to specific ones like going to a sauna with it.
Even though the Apple Watch was made for outdoor people who want to go hiking, take a trail, or practice sports, especially with the Ultra model, taking care of the device beyond its battery life is essential if you want it to last longer. Since the Apple Watch is a wearable that's always exposed to the world outside of the user's bag or pocket, it can wear out faster than a phone. However, there's a difference between using an Apple Watch properly and incorrectly — in ways that could be dangerous to you or to the device's lifespan. Here are some smartwatch habits you should stop immediately.
Allowing water contact if the Apple Watch is damaged
The Apple Watch is a great product for swimmers and for people who practice water sports. The latest models, like the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE 2 or newer, have a water resistance rating of 50 meters and can be used while swimming in a pool or in the ocean. However, scuba diving, water skiing, and other extreme activities can be an issue. The Apple Watch Ultra is an exception, as Apple says you can use it to "participate in high-speed water sports and recreational scuba diving up to 40 meters," even though it has a water resistance rating of 100 meters.
However, none of this matters if your Apple Watch is damaged after a hard fall, a drop, or a somewhat strong bump into a wall, as this could compromise the device's water resistance. Apple says that "water resistance is not a permanent condition and may diminish over time." Most importantly, water resistance can't be remade or resealed, meaning that what you have at the time of purchase is what you get until the device breaks. And among the situations that could diminish this resistance are dropping the Apple Watch, subjecting it to physical impact, and wearing it while practicing extreme sports.
If your watch isn't in its best condition, the best thing you can do is avoid water contact and focus on physical activities that don't involve getting wet, like cycling, playing basketball, and running with your Apple Watch. When practicing these sports outdoors with a damaged Apple Watch, stay out of the rain as well.
Abrasive products and soap can be risky to your Watch
One thing that is not necessarily clear to Apple Watch owners is that Apple doesn't recommend using soap or other abrasive products on the watch. Even though you could say you've taken showers with your Apple Watch every day and nothing ever happened, Apple explains that soap and abrasive products like pastes and powders can weaken the watch's water resistance. Apple doesn't detail what happens when you use such products on the watch's body, but the company is clear that the device relies on precision seals to maintain its water resistance.
Apple recommends that watches be cleaned with a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth and fresh water. This could indicate that the company is concerned that a possible chemical interaction with the casing, sensors, or seals could compromise the experience and product.
This care also includes keeping the Apple Watch away from solvents, perfume, detergent, hair dye, sunscreen, insect repellent, or lotions. That said, Apple recommends users clean and dry the Apple Watch, its band, and their own skin after every workout or heavy sweating. More importantly, you should never clean the Apple Watch when it's charging or close to external heat sources or cleaning products. You should also skip cleaning if any other objects are inserted or connected to the Apple Watch.
Wearing it in the sauna
If you swim with your Apple Watch, you probably also take a shower with it or wear it in the sauna. I don't blame you; I also did that a few times. With the Apple Watch's speakers being able to play music and podcasts, I have taken it to the sauna just to listen to some podcasts when nobody else was there. However, you should know, as I probably should've, that saunas and the Apple Watch don't match.
The Apple Watch works best up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, while Apple Watch Ultra models handle a higher 113 degrees Fahrenheit. A steam room can reach temperatures of up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, while a dry sauna can go as high as 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you're way above the ideal temperature to use your Apple Watch.
Such extreme heat can damage the Apple Watch's water resistance seals, degrade the battery, and overheat a device that should not have been under those conditions. Other issues you could experience with your Apple Watch under such extreme temperatures are a dim display, a warning screen that requires you to cool down your Apple Watch before using it, and a cellular connection that stops working.
Keeping it in an old software version
This one might not sound as bad as the other items on the list so far. However, not updating your Apple Watch could put another very important thing at risk: Your data. Updates are made to improve the experience of a tech device, patch security flaws, add new features, and address bugs. However, when you have an Apple Watch on watchOS 10 when it could actually be running watchOS 26 — and, soon, watchOS 27 –, you're missing out on a lot more.
In late June, Apple released the small iOS 26.5.2 update that focused on patching breaches for potential AI-assisted attacks. Even though your Apple Watch usually focuses on health data, a hacker could use a vulnerability to access your phone and other important personal data.
Besides that, if you update your phone but keep your watch on an older version, you might have compatibility issues, which could cause features you've been using for so long to start failing and not perform as expected. So, you should regularly go to the Watch app on the iPhone, tap General, select Software Update, and see if new watchOS versions are available. This will ensure your Apple Watch has the latest features and that you are safe from the latest attacks.
Putting a hard case around it
If you're worried about protecting your Apple Watch from physical damage, you could think a hard case would protect it. So many people use one, and you can find it in different colors, frames, and styles. But don't you think it's interesting that Apple never released an official Apple Watch hard case? Don't get me wrong, but they might have a reason to skip this product, especially because they're a company that loves to take a few more bucks from customers with official accessories.
However, Apple never offered cases for the Apple Watch because they might affect how you use buttons, the Digital Crown, connectors, and other ports. Apple says you should never apply a lot of pressure to a button or the Digital Crown, as it can break the device. Even if it has an active warranty, this type of damage is not covered.
While I never had issues with the buttons on my Apple Watch, I remember breaking my iPhone 5's power button because I put the phone in a case that forced me to press the button so hard that damaging it was inevitable. Apple also recommends that users not apply force to a connector or port, so keep an eye on your device if you're using accessories that don't fit well.