5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have An Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is a great product for swimmers and for people who practice water sports. The latest models, like the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE 2 or newer, have a water resistance rating of 50 meters and can be used while swimming in a pool or in the ocean. However, scuba diving, water skiing, and other extreme activities can be an issue. The Apple Watch Ultra is an exception, as Apple says you can use it to "participate in high-speed water sports and recreational scuba diving up to 40 meters," even though it has a water resistance rating of 100 meters.

However, none of this matters if your Apple Watch is damaged after a hard fall, a drop, or a somewhat strong bump into a wall, as this could compromise the device's water resistance. Apple says that "water resistance is not a permanent condition and may diminish over time." Most importantly, water resistance can't be remade or resealed, meaning that what you have at the time of purchase is what you get until the device breaks. And among the situations that could diminish this resistance are dropping the Apple Watch, subjecting it to physical impact, and wearing it while practicing extreme sports.

If your watch isn't in its best condition, the best thing you can do is avoid water contact and focus on physical activities that don't involve getting wet, like cycling, playing basketball, and running with your Apple Watch. When practicing these sports outdoors with a damaged Apple Watch, stay out of the rain as well.