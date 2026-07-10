How Long Do Users Say Android Watches Typically Last?

Android watches aren't made to last. That's not a hardware issue; it's a software one. No matter how well you look after your Android smartwatch, at some point in time, it'll be a victim of a lack of software support. Features and security will break down and eventually leave you with the option to suffer through the inconvenience or upgrade. Once you see the lifespans of some of these expensive bits of kit, you might reconsider purchasing a smartwatch.

Flagship watches from Samsung or Google will physically last for years if maintained properly. Reports from users online mostly address how long a watch battery would last, since daily charges decrease the watch's maximum capacity after just two years, according to some owners. This is par for the course with lithium batteries, as several charge cycles to 100% will eventualy reduce their effectiveness.

Again, the main issue with Android-based smartwatches is how the software support meanders into a dead end, forcing you to consider replacing the smartwatch itself. Website endoflife.date tracks the lifespan of various devices and reveals that if you own a Samsung Watch from before or around 2022, it'll be in the security update phase. That means the operating system, WearOS, will no longer receive functional updates, only security patches to ensure it can't be hacked. The Samsung Watch5 and Watch5 Pro will see support end in six months.