5 Rules To Follow Before Clicking On A Suspicious Link

Despite all of the benefits that the digital age has brought us, the unfortunate truth is that it has also empowered scammers, criminals, and bad actors. Digital fraud is on the rise, and with something as simple as a trapped link and some sweet-talking, a scammer can swipe all of your most valuable data and rob you blind. If you want to avoid the most common ways of having your passwords hacked, the best thing you can do is employ tools of healthy skepticism with every link you encounter, from double-checking addresses to running a grammar check.

No matter how advanced digital scamming becomes — especially with the advent of generative AI and the new trickery tactics it enables — the vast majority of trapped links can be safely avoided with a combination of calm, critical thinking and common-sense inspection methods. It can be scary to receive an alarming message with a plea for money, or enticing to get some kind of offer that's almost certainly too good to be true — but so long as you remain calm and employ this playbook of scrutiny, you can dodge the danger, as well as report the culprits and hopefully spare others the headache.