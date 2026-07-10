Why Is Buying An Old Nintendo Wii So Much Cheaper Than A GameCube?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling Nintendo console in the company's history. The handheld sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on the market. As of March 2026, the Switch 2 has sold nearly 20 million units, surpassing Wii U's lifetime sales — and coming close to outpacing the Nintendo GameCube's total.

It's estimated that the GameCube sold over 21.74 million units, but it's still one of Nintendo's less successful consoles. Compared to the Nintendo Wii, which sold 101.63 million units, the disparity in their used prices is clear. Because Nintendo sold far more Wiis, there are simply more of them on the secondhand market. The GameCube is then more difficult to come by, and the increased demand from its already limited stock has helped push used prices much higher.

So, is the Nintendo Wii still worth buying in 2026? Well, when the GameCube launched in 2001, it retailed for $199, while the Wii debuted five years later at $249.99. Today, things are flipped, with a GameCube costing less than it did at launch — but still more than a Wii. Amazon lists refurbished or renewed GameCubes from the Nintendo Shop for roughly $160 to $200, though some listings are priced much higher depending on the condition. Meanwhile, many Wii consoles on Amazon are available for around $80 to $130. Keep in mind that these prices are for the systems alone, and more expensive versions with bundled games and controllers may cost more.