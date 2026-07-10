Why Is Buying An Old Nintendo Wii So Much Cheaper Than A GameCube?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling Nintendo console in the company's history. The handheld sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on the market. As of March 2026, the Switch 2 has sold nearly 20 million units, surpassing Wii U's lifetime sales — and coming close to outpacing the Nintendo GameCube's total.
It's estimated that the GameCube sold over 21.74 million units, but it's still one of Nintendo's less successful consoles. Compared to the Nintendo Wii, which sold 101.63 million units, the disparity in their used prices is clear. Because Nintendo sold far more Wiis, there are simply more of them on the secondhand market. The GameCube is then more difficult to come by, and the increased demand from its already limited stock has helped push used prices much higher.
So, is the Nintendo Wii still worth buying in 2026? Well, when the GameCube launched in 2001, it retailed for $199, while the Wii debuted five years later at $249.99. Today, things are flipped, with a GameCube costing less than it did at launch — but still more than a Wii. Amazon lists refurbished or renewed GameCubes from the Nintendo Shop for roughly $160 to $200, though some listings are priced much higher depending on the condition. Meanwhile, many Wii consoles on Amazon are available for around $80 to $130. Keep in mind that these prices are for the systems alone, and more expensive versions with bundled games and controllers may cost more.
Why older consoles get more expensive
The GameCube may not have sold all that well for Nintendo, all things considered, but it is the older of the two consoles. The Wii outsold the GameCube thanks in part to Nintendo's innovative motion controls, which appealed to a broader audience. The GameCube, on the other hand, has become a retro console with a loyal collector following. Its distinctive design, age, and relative scarcity all contribute to its higher price today.
It's all about supply and demand. At a certain point, older games and consoles become considered "retro," causing demand to rise. The more people buy them, the fewer individual consoles are available, so prices increase. In the case of the GameCube, fewer were made in the first place, so its relatively limited production has ironically made it a more sought-after machine. And with the help of a few gadgets that make retro gaming feel modern, buyers can enjoy the console in more ways than they could when it was new.
It's not just the system prices that are different
The consoles are priced quite differently today, and even the games and accessories reflect that. Both the GameCube and Wii controllers were unique at launch, with the Wii Remote being one of the most advanced controllers to exist at that time. It certainly caught the attention of the crowd when Nintendo first showed it publicly at the 2005 Tokyo Game Show.
We see a price difference in the controllers today, too. Wii Remotes typically range from $20 to $40, while the Wii Classic Controller Pro usually costs between $35 and $40. You can even use Nintendo Wii Remotes in PowerPoint Presentations. A genuine GameCube controller typically costs more than $50, with some versions selling for $300 or more. Other accessories, including the Wii Speak and GameCube Microphone, also vary in price, with the GameCube Microphone generally costing more on the used market, depending on where you shop.
Used games like "Super Smash Bros Melee" and "Super Smash Bros Brawl" also vary in price, with "Melee" generally costing more on the older system. "Melee" was also a big part of the esports scene. If someone is interested in joining an esports league to play "Melee," they may need to hunt down a used GameCube and a copy of the game, which can get quite pricey. To save money, if you have a Nintendo Switch or Switch 2, you can play some GameCube games through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. There are also a few Wii games available on newer Nintendo systems, including a "Super Mario Galaxy" and "Super Mario Galaxy 2" bundle.