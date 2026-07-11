5 Reasons Why People Ditch Smart Refrigerators

Not everything in a home needs an internet connection to work well, and smart refrigerators are among the clearest examples. These appliances are designed to keep food frozen longer so you can consume it later, but many companies have already tried to create improved versions. So, even though the technology initially drew attention, users still found several reasons to ditch a smart refrigerator.

For many people, investing in easy smart home upgrades for beginners is worth it, and some items justify the extra cost, but refrigerators rarely make that list. Despite the promise of convenience around adding a smart fridge to your kitchen, you may start facing problems months after the purchase, whether because you do not use its functions or because the manufacturer ends software support for your device. These situations show that the more an appliance depends on connectivity, the greater the chance it will disappoint the user.