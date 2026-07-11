Here's Why Movies Didn't Move To USB Drives After DVDs

Some of us remember when the DVD was an innovative technology earning no shortage of superlatives from tech enthusiasts. With the emergence of the Blu-ray disk, home video took yet another apparent quantum leap forward. Ultimately, these formats both gave way to streaming and digital downloads. Despite the convenience of such alternatives, it appears physical media may be making a comeback. This could bring us back to a question some may have asked in the days when DVD and Blu-ray were the primary options for watching movies and shows at home: Why didn't anyone ever try to sell movies on USB drives or similar small formats before streaming became commonplace?

The idea seems to make sense. Flash drives, SD cards, and USB sticks are all quite small. By the time DVDs and Blu-rays went mainstream, many consumers already had experience using these storage options. Offering movies and TV shows in these formats would seem like an obvious way to reduce packaging sizes while offering new options that consumers would generally feel comfortable using. Although the notion might sound good on paper, certain practical realities of manufacturing these formats explain why putting movies on USB drives never even reached the experimental stage (at least on a large scale).