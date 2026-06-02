How To Turn Your Physical Media Into Your Own Personal Streaming Service

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In the past, physical media like VHS tapes, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs were the primary way you could watch a movie or show at home on demand. These days, though, streaming services have completely taken over home entertainment. They are, after all, more convenient as they require only your TV and an internet connection — no discs, no disc readers, and no messy wires.

But the problem is, there's usually no single streaming service with all the movies and shows you want to watch. You'd almost always have to subscribe to more than one service. That isn't really practical, especially with services bumping the price all the time. In fact, Netflix just increased prices in March 2026 after issuing a price hike in January 2025.

The good news is, if you have a large collection of physical media at home, you can skip subscribing to Netflix and just convert your VHS, DVDs, and Blu-rays into your own streaming service. Yes, those stacks of old discs are still good for something other than a paperweight. As long as the disc works, you're good to go. We'll walk you through the steps on how to digitize your physical media to become your personal (and completely free) streaming service.