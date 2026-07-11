5 Google Pixel Settings That Actually Speed Up Your Phone

Nobody ever said designing your own mobile chip is easy, and that's something Google is learning with its in-house Tensor line used in its Pixel phones. The Tensor chips still trail the likes of Qualcomm and Apple in raw performance. Yes, a Pixel offers plenty of polish after multiple generations; it's Google's flagship line after all, where everyday use is pleasingly smooth, but once you start pushing the phone's performance to its max, this is where you can notice the cracks.

But rather than live with frequent frame drops, Adaptive Connectivity that sucks up battery, unfocused windows that eat RAM, and ever-dwindling storage as you install more and more apps, we have gathered together five crucial settings you can change to improve your Pixel's performance. With a few changes and a little maintenance, you too can enjoy your Pixel as the flagship it's meant to be, with smooth frames and a reliable connection, all while keeping your RAM and storage as free as possible for optimal productivity.

So rather than going with the default settings that generally exist to conserve battery and offer a balanced performance, you can indeed push your Pixel to the limit with just a few tweaks. So if you've always wanted to speed up your Pixel, but didn't know where to start, we put together a handy cheat sheet for both Pixel newcomers and seasoned veterans alike.