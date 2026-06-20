14 Useful Android Developer Options That Will Change How Your Phone Performs

Most Android users think "Developer Options" are only meant for developers or tech experts. That's why most users completely ignore it. They have no idea how this hidden menu can transform how their phone feels and performs in everyday life. Developer Options offer powerful features for everyday users, like faster animations, better audio, smarter multitasking, and genuine battery savings. Who doesn't need that?

It takes less than a minute to access Developer Options. Head to Settings > About Phone > Build Number. You need to tap the Build Number seven times in quick succession. You'll see a countdown: "You are now 3 steps away from being a developer". Once you enter your PIN, Developer Options will now appear inside Settings. You will usually find it under the System section. That's all it takes to unlock a surprisingly powerful set of controls on Android. Some options can make your phone feel faster and smoother in just a few taps. We'll talk about 14 Android Developer Options that are actually worth trying.