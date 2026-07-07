Dead Waymo Robotaxi Batteries Left Cars Stranded In San Francisco Traffic Jam

As all of the vehicles attempted to make headway through the traffic jam, the Waymo vehicles apparently began exhausting their batteries completely and stopping in the middle of the road. Pedestrians on the scene, as well as drivers and passengers in normal cars, noticed that the Waymo vehicles had been sitting still for as long as 20 minutes, with angry drivers getting out of their vehicles to yell at them only to find no drivers present. It would take several hours until Waymo employees and local authorities, particularly the fire department, were able to successfully enter the jam and get the vehicles out of the way.

In addition to this mass failure, reports were made of Waymo vehicles catching fire due to driving over small fireworks launched by a nearby pedestrian. In a statement to NBC Bay Area, one Waymo passenger, Rose Peterson, explained how a man was launching small fireworks into the street, which her Waymo drove right over and caught fire. Fortunately, she was able to get out of the vehicle without trouble, and no one was hurt. However, this was not an isolated incident, with another Waymo without passengers reported to have driven over another random firework and similarly caught fire.