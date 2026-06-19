Waymo Robotaxis Started Entering Closed Construction Zones, Leading To Around 3,900 Recalls

Some companies think autonomous, self-driving vehicles are the future. Granted, we've seen enough science fiction movies and shows to desire such a future, but given the current limitations of technology, that future is decidedly not now. That is doubly true when talking about Waymo cars, as we seem to catch their robotaxis pulling dangerous stunts almost monthly. So far this year, Waymo's self-driving Jaguars have been in the news for blocking a bike lane, hitting a child, and bugging out in an Atlanta neighborhood. Now, Waymo is recalling almost all of its driverless taxis due to the possibly they could enter freeway construction zones while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

According to reports, the self-driving vehicles entered freeway construction zones without slowing down on 13 occasions since April, and while no accidents occurred, the threat was still there. The recall applies to 3,871 vehicles, which accounts for almost the entirety of Waymo's robotaxi fleet. In the recall paperwork, Waymo pointed the finger squarely at the software and claimed it couldn't "recognize the construction zone."