What Is The 38% Rule For The Best Audio Experience?

Do you care about the nuances of your audio experience when watching TV or a movie, listening to music, or gaming? If so, you likely already appreciate the way speaker placement can make a significant difference in sound quality. However, you might not account for the degree to which where you sit in the room can also impact just how impressive your setup sounds. According to some, following the "38% rule" is key to optimizing your listening pleasure. The rule states that someone should generally strive to sit 38% of the room's length away from the front wall (where the main speakers and TV would typically be) to minimize the negative effects of low-frequency valleys. However, in practice, this is less of a rule and more of a good starting point to begin getting a sense of where you should sit to get the most out of your audio system.

First, it's worth noting that on communities like Reddit's r/audioengineering subreddit, several users who claim to have decades of experience recording music say they've never even heard of the rule. Those who have heard of it specify that it's not a rule, but simply a guideline. More importantly, they argue it's only meant to apply in circumstances when speakers are mounted directly onto front walls. The effectiveness of the "rule" may therefore vary depending on your setup. That's just one reason not to treat this suggestion as law.