Google Pixel Watch Vs. Fitbit: Which Lasts Longer?

A wearable that lets you track your movements is a solid companion on your health journey. Your options are a fitness band or a smartwatch, and the best choice boils down to what you want to get out of it. A band like a Fitbit has a minimalist aura (both in terms of function and appearance) and can track your everyday fitness, but a smartwatch like Google Pixel Watch does all that and more, meaning it's often better for more demanding users. However, there are other important factors to consider here.

Take battery life. When comparing the Google Pixel Watch to Fitbit, the latter will hold a charge for longer. After all, it has a smaller display (or none at all) and fewer bells and whistles, which translates to a more "potent" battery life. Reviewers claim a 7-day battery life for the Fitbit Air (which many users confirm is the case), while there are complaints from Pixel Watch owners about having to charge the wearable daily or even twice a day in some cases. Yet, despite the simplicity of the gear, many Fitbits tend to bite the dust fairly quickly. Some users hold on to theirs for upwards of 5 years, but most see theirs die after around just 18 to 24 months.

Though many believe there simply isn't a need for a Fitbit anymore, they still have their place in the wearable space because they're dirt cheap. For under $100, you get the basics and can squeeze 2 years out of them. A Google Pixel Watch 4 has, hands down, a better feature set, but lasts about 3 years, according to users. As such, it may not be worth your consideration if you're in it for just the bare-bones fitness tracking.