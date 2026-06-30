Fitness Bands Vs. Smartwatches - Which Is Best For You?

Fitness bands are ideal if all you want is a convenient way to track your workouts and health. If you want to minimize distractions, models like WHOOP, Google Fitbit Air, and Amazfit Helio Strap don't even have screens. For those on a tight budget, fitness trackers are generally cheaper than smartwatches, with options like the Google Fitbit Air and alternatives you can check out for under $100. Even well-reviewed ones like the Amazfit Band 7, Samsung Galaxy Fit3, and Xiaomi Smart Band 10 will only set you back around $50. There are budget smartwatches out there, but you'll probably be happier with a $100 fitness tracker than a $100 smartwatch.

There are some things to keep in mind when shopping for a fitness tracker. If you're considering buying a Fitbit, you should be aware that a lot has changed since Google's acquisition of the company in 2021, and not for the better. Fitbit users can't stand the latest update, replacing the Fitbit app with the AI-centric Google Health. Even before that, many felt the brand was declining, including a Reddit user who said they switched to Garmin after a decade with Fitbit.

Additionally, some fitness tracker brands lock features behind a subscription fee. In cases like Fitbit and Garmin, you might not need a paid plan if you only care about the basics, and it can be worth the price for extra details. However, some are completely useless without a subscription like WHOOP, which starts at $199/yr. That first year's fee does include the device itself, but keep in mind that, if you cancel, your fitness tracker will become an expensive bracelet.