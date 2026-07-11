Google Pixel Vs. Samsung Galaxy: Which Is Better For Night Photography?

So, how is it possible that the Pixel vs. Galaxy camera debate for night photography isn't as clear-cut as it absolutely should be on specs alone? To start with, sheer megapixels don't really play a huge role unless you plan on cropping (or making prints). At the end of the day (excuse the pun), phone camera sensors (and lenses) are so small compared to large cameras that they basically use plenty of software tricks like image stacking and AI-powered unblurring and subject detection, which makes the algorithms sometimes much more important than the hardware.

Google Pixel's Night Sight, specifically, takes multiple long-exposure shots, merges them, and then uses machine learning to reduce noise. In many cases, the image ends up having better lighting than the real scene. This is where Samsung falters a tiny bit. Its camera system often processes the image so much that portions of the shot look unnatural. Brighter, yes, but also less convincing. The latest iteration hasn't changed much. The YouTube channel DrTech compared the aforementioned Pixel to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the night shots on the Samsung are still too bright. While this quirk does reveal more detail, the result often doesn't do the night scene justice.

Of course, some prefer the extra light, no matter how unnatural it is. One could also argue that you could dial down the excessive brightness in post, which would make it a non-issue. Either way, Samsung's Nightography has come a long way, and a few algorithm adjustments could help it dethrone the Google Pixel, which many agree reigns supreme in low-light photography.