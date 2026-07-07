Sony Now Faces A Huge Lawsuit For Over $400 Million As Fans Are Left Outraged

Barely a week ago, Sony announced that starting in 2028, PlayStation would ditch physical discs for an all-digital future. The response from gamers has been predictably negative. Many console owners love their physical collections, but instead of ending at strongly worded criticism, the response includes legal actions that involve powerful words such as "monopoly."

Almost as soon as Sony dropped the news that all future PlayStation titles (and add-ons such as DLC) would only be available digitally through the PlayStation Store and other retailers, the group behind a major lawsuit against the company cast the announcement as proof of its point. The lawsuit, brought forth by the Dutch organization Stichting Massaschade & Consument, is seeking over €400 million (around $457 million) in damages. This lawsuit is dubbed the "Fair PlayStation" campaign and is meant to fight what it calls the "Sony tax" — a 30% commission Sony levies on all products sold through its store.

According to a statement made to Wccftech by the chair of Stichting Massaschade & Consument, Lucia Melcherts, Sony's decision to discontinue the production of physical discs "removes the last place where a PlayStation game could still be bought and sold at a competitive price. No discs means no second-hand market and no alternative to the PlayStation Store, so from 2028, Sony alone decides what a game costs and even how long you are allowed to use it." That is the monopoly argument the lawsuit is making, and while it has been in the works since 2025, Sony's recent decision could potentially give Stichting Massaschade & Consument the ammo it needs to make significant headway.