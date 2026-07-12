Here's How To Easily Record Your Samsung Phone Screen

Screen recording on your Android phone might sound like another run-of-the-mill feature with little use. That is until you need to capture a special video call with your long-distance friend, show tech support the exact error that appears on your device, or create a tutorial for your grandma on how to change her wallpaper. Suddenly, screen recording becomes less of a mundane feature and more of a must-have.

Thankfully, modern Samsung Galaxy phones come complete with a built-in screen recorder ready for use whenever. It does more than just record your screen, though. It also allows you to draw on the screen during the recording, show a selfie video on the screen, and even choose only a portion of the screen to capture. This partial screen recording option is actually one of the coolest new features Samsung recently added to your Galaxy phone. But unlike full-screen recordings, partial screen recordings don't support displaying a PiP selfie video or annotating the screen.

Your Samsung Galaxy's screen recorder is pretty accessible and intuitive. Here's how to use it.