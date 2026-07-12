How Do NASA Astronauts Drink Liquids In Space?

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NASA astronauts living onboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been working on new ways of eating and drinking in space for as long as the orbiting laboratory has been manned. Simple tasks like drinking liquids are made complicated because of how fluid behaves in the microgravity environment of the ISS. Pouring fluid into a cup and tilting it toward your mouth isn't an option, because fluid doesn't settle at the bottom like it does on Earth. This has made drinking from a cup almost impossible on the ISS, and NASA astronauts have become accustomed to drinking fluids from strawed pouches.

So what do astronauts drink while in space? About as much variety as you can expect on Earth, with the strict exception of alcohol. Drinks like coffee, tea, apple cider, orange juice, and lemonade are made in powdered form and mixed with water. Having coffee and juice on the ISS is an important part of day-to-day life, as astronauts spend months living and working in space. Having access to basic refreshments and a good variety of food helps astronauts to work in as near-to-normal an environment as possible.

While it has historically never been possible to drink out of a cup in space, that all changed in 2008 when NASA astronaut Don Pettit invented a cup that could be used to drink beverages in microgravity called a Capillary Cup. The cup uses surface tension, wetting, and container shape to mimic the effects of gravity on a normal cup back on Earth, allowing the drinker to enjoy fluids without having to worry about spillage. The Capillary Cup was the first patented product ever invented in space.