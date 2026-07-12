Here's What The Steam Machine's 'Red Line Of Death' Actually Means

The Steam Machine is Valve's latest foray into PC gaming consoles, slated to release on July 29, 2026. However, some people have gotten their hands on early copies and learned the device isn't as stable as we had hoped. But just because it exhibits issues similar to those we've seen in other consoles doesn't mean they are exactly the same.

Recently, a user by the name of me_hill posted on the r/steammachine subreddit that they received an early copy of the Steam Machine and got to play it for about 20 minutes — five minutes of which were devoted to "No Man's Sky" — before installing an update that bricked the console. The Steam Machine stopped working in its entirety, all except for a thin red line near the bottom meant to indicate the console had encountered a fatal error. This trait earned the the nickname "Red Line of Death," due to its similarity to the Xbox 360's Red Ring of Death.

Like its namesake, the Red Line of Death is a visual error code designed to help users diagnose problems. In fact, the Steam Machine support website has an entire page dedicated to the various colors and their meanings. In me_hill's case, the line they encountered (the left half was black, the right half was "breathing" red) indicated that the Steam Machine experienced a "GPU failure." While you normally encounter early warning signs your GPU is about to fail, sometimes they just give up the digital ghost without warning, which is what the Steam Machine was telling me_hill what happened.