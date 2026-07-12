5 Cheap Repairs That Turn Broken Audio Gear Into Thrift Store Gems

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I like to fancy myself a professional thrifter. What once started as a fun hobby turned into a small business that helped pay my way through college. My specialty was with vintage electronics, buying them up cheap, refurbishing them, and flipping them for a modest profit. Because of that, over the years, I've learned to spot broken audio gear that can easily be repaired.

A number of the repairs needed to bring vintage electronics back to life are often pretty simple. Many repairs don't even require any specialized skills to complete, unlike something more delicate like trying to fix a broken HDMI port. While you might not be looking to start a new side hustle selling refurbished gear, you could still save a lot of money by fixing old audio gear. And with vintage audio gear being in such high demand today, knowing some easy fixes can really come in handy.

The following are some of the simple repairs that you should keep in mind the next time you come across some broken or non-functioning audio gear in the wild. These repairs are also great if you currently have some old, partially functioning audio gear stuffed away collecting dust.