This Wireless Earbud Brand Outshines AirPods In Value
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There are a lot of wireless earbuds available on the market for anyone who enjoys listening to music on the go, at work, or during a workout. If you're looking for a new set of earbuds, you could always go for the ever-popular AirPods, but there's one brand that outshines Apple in this segment. The EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds let you easily listen to music, podcast, or audiobook, but at a much better value when compared to the AirPods.
Depending on which version of the Apple AirPods you choose, these earbuds will set you back anywhere between $129 to $549, while the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds, on the other hand, are priced at $89.99. You often get what you pay for when it comes to why Bluetooth earbuds are so cheap, but the EarFun Air Pro 4 has solid reviews to back up its savings.
Owners on Amazon state these are some of the best earbuds they've ever had, with many users giving them a full five stars for listening quality, price, and comfort. Even Reddit users agree that choosing the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds is a better choice if you want to save some cash. Tech reviewers also acquiesce that the EarFun's wireless earbuds are set at a reasonable price and sound great.
EarFun Air Pro 4 compared to AirPods
With the EarFun Air Pro 4s costing a lot less than Apple's AirPods, there are a few things you may notice between the two. The EarFuns may not have quite as good a sound quality as more expensive AirPods models such as the AirPods Pro 3. This can come more into play during phone calls, where a caller may notice a bit of sound warbling during the conversation. That doesn't mean the EarFuns sound bad, as owners on Reddit said if they had to blindly listen to them or other higher-priced earbuds, they probably couldn't tell the difference.
It's really not a contest between the EarFun Air Pro 4s and AirPods, at least not when it comes to discussions on online forums. The EarFun Air Pro 4s perform better than expected even at their lower price. The iPhone maker is even beaten out by one Consumer Reports earbud with the best audio score. Both the EarFun Air Pro 4s and AirPods feature active noise canceling, an in-ear fit design, a durable charging case, and Bluetooth connectivity. The EarFuns may be larger than AirPods, but that doesn't make them bulky or any less comfortable. They also are secure, which helps them stay in place during a workout or run. They do differ when it comes to controlling them. As opposed to swiping them like AirPods, you tap them to increase or decrease volume, change songs, or pause.
What do users think of the EarFun Air Pro 4?
One of the biggest topics for those who are stuck between getting the EarFun Air Pro 4 versus Apple AirPods is the price difference. Reddit forums are full of users debating which earbud is better, which has better sound quality, and which is more comfortable. IGN reviewed the EarFun Air Pro 4s and stated that while they are cheap, that doesn't take away from their quality, especially if used to play games. The earbuds include a game mode feature that reduces latency when playing, and while not great for directional accuracy, they did the job just fine for single-player gaming and even multiplayer at a non-competitive level.
The EarFuns also don't seem to have the AirPods' environmental problem. EarFun states it is creating audio products that don't harm the environment. With a focus on prioritizing eco-friendly development related to making sustainable products and packaging, the company is working to use 100% clean energy by 2030 to create future products. Apple may be more famous in name, but you ultimately may be paying for the brand. The EarFun Air Pro 4s offer high-quality listening, comfort, and lightweight design, all at a much lower price point.