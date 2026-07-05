Not Apple, Not Bose: These Wireless Earbuds Get Consumer Reports' Best Audio Score

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A great pair of wireless earbuds is the kind of consumer tech purchase you shouldn't need to fiddle with. The best buds should fit both ears nicely while delivering the kind of sound quality that doesn't require further customization (e.g., more bass, louder vocals). You'll also want a pair of in-ears that deliver solid noise canceling and enough battery life for longer listening sessions. Luckily, Consumer Reports (CR) is always subjecting the latest and greatest tech to multi-criteria testing, so the publication has a good handle on which wireless earbuds you should consider and what models you're better off avoiding.

Based on Consumer Reports lab testing and user feedback, the three best pairs of wire-free buds for sound quality are the $330 Sony WF-1000XM6, the $320 Sony WF-1000XM5, and the $250 Status Audio Pro X. According to CR experts, the XM6 cleans house when it comes to soundstage details; the bass is warm and boomy, while mids and treble frequencies deliver clarity for vocals and lead instruments across multiple genres. CR also praised the earbuds' ANC system, which can be fine-tuned using the Sony Sound Connect app.

Rtings offered similar praise, but the publication made a good point: because of the bulkier design, small-eared individuals may have a hard time keeping the buds in. Fortunately, Sony provides four sets of memory foam ear tips, so you should be able to find the best fit for your ears.