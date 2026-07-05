Not Apple, Not Bose: These Wireless Earbuds Get Consumer Reports' Best Audio Score
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A great pair of wireless earbuds is the kind of consumer tech purchase you shouldn't need to fiddle with. The best buds should fit both ears nicely while delivering the kind of sound quality that doesn't require further customization (e.g., more bass, louder vocals). You'll also want a pair of in-ears that deliver solid noise canceling and enough battery life for longer listening sessions. Luckily, Consumer Reports (CR) is always subjecting the latest and greatest tech to multi-criteria testing, so the publication has a good handle on which wireless earbuds you should consider and what models you're better off avoiding.
Based on Consumer Reports lab testing and user feedback, the three best pairs of wire-free buds for sound quality are the $330 Sony WF-1000XM6, the $320 Sony WF-1000XM5, and the $250 Status Audio Pro X. According to CR experts, the XM6 cleans house when it comes to soundstage details; the bass is warm and boomy, while mids and treble frequencies deliver clarity for vocals and lead instruments across multiple genres. CR also praised the earbuds' ANC system, which can be fine-tuned using the Sony Sound Connect app.
Rtings offered similar praise, but the publication made a good point: because of the bulkier design, small-eared individuals may have a hard time keeping the buds in. Fortunately, Sony provides four sets of memory foam ear tips, so you should be able to find the best fit for your ears.
Consumer Reports appreciates Sony's and Status Audio's audio game (and so do we)
According to Consumer Reports, when it comes to sound quality, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are just as good as the newer XM6 model. They're also a bit cheaper and will likely continue to be discounted until all inventory is depleted. CR shared similar praise for the XM6 for frequency articulation while saying that the audio "has a good sense of liveliness and is open." The XM5 is about as bulky as the XM6, though, which makes both buds prone to accidental playback commands when you're fiddling with them.
The other pair of buds that earned the much-desired "CR Recommended" laurel is the Status Audio Pro X. While not as popular as brands like Sony, Apple, and Bose, Status Audio has proved that it can definitely compete with these companies. According to CR, the Pro X earbuds deliver an out-of-the-box sound profile that it describes as "warm bass with neutral midrange and coolish treble." You'll also be able to change audio presets or build your own sound profile using the Status app's eight-band EQ.
Over at RecordingNOW, the Pro X scooped up an "Editor's Choice" nod, and the earbuds were praised for their top-notch sound quality; the reviewer even used the term "audiophile" to describe the listening experience the Pro X provide. When all is said and done, whether you end up going with premium Sony earbuds or the road less traveled via Status Audio, you won't be hurting for sonic details and immersion.