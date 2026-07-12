Is It Worth Buying A Refurbished iPhone 16e In 2026?
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Launched in early 2025, the iPhone 16e is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, with a few big differences. While the iPhone 16e features similar hardware to the more expensive iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the handset cost $599 at launch, a higher launch price than the iPhone SE models that preceded it. However, the iPhone 16e introduced an all-screen design for the budget iPhone, replacing (and effectively discontinuing) the Home button design. In early 2026, Apple released its successor, the iPhone 17e, which brings several upgrades over the iPhone 16e model without a price increase. The iPhone 16e is no longer available in Apple's lineup, but the iPhone maker sells refurbished iPhone 16e versions starting at $419. That may sound like a great deal to some iPhone buyers, while others may be more interested in paying a little extra for the iPhone 17e, or even spending more money on the $799 iPhone 17, a best-selling device of the current generation.
In other words, you shouldn't be too quick to dismiss the iPhone 16e a year after its launch. The phone is worth buying in 2026, considering its high-end build quality and premium hardware that should allow the device to stay relevant and usable for several additional years. The $419 starting price for a refurbished unit is especially interesting considering that you would be buying the device directly from Apple. A refurbished phone has been inspected by Apple technicians, comes with a warranty, and is eligible for AppleCare+ for added coverage. On the other hand, given the $419 starting price Apple charges for refurbished units, buyers can also expect better deals from other retailers who still have stock or from secondhand marketplaces that sell iPhones.
Who should buy the iPhone 16e in 2026?
The iPhone 16e can be a great choice for an iPhone buyer who doesn't need all the bells and whistles of one of the more expensive iPhone 17 models, but wants a lower-cost device with dependable hardware that can last a few years. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch all-screen display with a notch instead of the Dynamic Island seen on the more expensive models. On the back, the phone features a single camera (48-megapixel wide-angle lens). The rear panel is made of glass, but lacks MagSafe support. The battery offers up to 26 hours of video playback, according to Apple's ratings, which matches the iPhone 17e battery life estimate.
The specification that may really matter to iPhone buyers who may find the $419 price tag appealing is the A18 processor that Apple also used for the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus. The chip features the same 6-core CPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and 8 GB of RAM, making the iPhone 16e compatible with the Apple Intelligence platform. The iPhone 16e shipped with iOS 18 and can be updated to iOS 27. It's likely the handset will receive four or five more years of software support, considering that the 2019 iPhone 11 series will also support iOS 27. That's a good incentive to buy a relatively affordable midrange iPhone that can offer flagship performance at a time when the memory and storage crisis has forced smartphone vendors to raise handset prices.
Finally, the iPhone 16e can also be a good choice for teenagers getting their first iPhone, or for older adults who want a dependable iPhone to connect with friends and family, surf the web, and take photos.
Who should choose an iPhone 17 version instead?
The iPhone 16e can be even more affordable than Apple's refurbished price. A brand-new model costs $349 at Walmart, if purchased locked to Straight Talk, which makes the iPhone 16e an even better deal for those users who want to save money while buying a powerful smartphone. But the iPhone 16e may not be worth buying regardless of the available deals if users want a higher-end model.
For $599, the new model fixes some of the issues with the iPhone 16e version, as we explained in our iPhone 17e review. The iPhone 17e model has the same overall design but comes with MagSafe support and 256 GB of storage. The phone features the faster and more efficient A19 chip, which includes a 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators instead of a simple 4-core GPU for the iPhone 16e model. According to MacRumors, the iPhone 17e reaches 3,607 and 9,241 points in single-core and multi-core Geekbench 6 tests, compared to 3,241 and 8,003 points for the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17e scores are nearly identical to the more expensive iPhone 17, while the iPhone 16e performance is in line with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.
Consumers who want more cameras may want to pay $799 for the base iPhone 17 model, or $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro. Also, iPhone users who are enthusiastic about Apple Intelligence and the new Siri experience in iOS 27 may favor the iPhone 17 Pro models over the cheaper iPhones. The iPhone 16e will run many of the Apple Intelligence features in iOS 27, including the new Siri experience, but some features will be exclusive to iPhones with 12 GB of RAM, like customizing the Siri voice.