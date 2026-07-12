Is It Worth Buying A Refurbished iPhone 16e In 2026?

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Launched in early 2025, the iPhone 16e is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, with a few big differences. While the iPhone 16e features similar hardware to the more expensive iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the handset cost $599 at launch, a higher launch price than the iPhone SE models that preceded it. However, the iPhone 16e introduced an all-screen design for the budget iPhone, replacing (and effectively discontinuing) the Home button design. In early 2026, Apple released its successor, the iPhone 17e, which brings several upgrades over the iPhone 16e model without a price increase. The iPhone 16e is no longer available in Apple's lineup, but the iPhone maker sells refurbished iPhone 16e versions starting at $419. That may sound like a great deal to some iPhone buyers, while others may be more interested in paying a little extra for the iPhone 17e, or even spending more money on the $799 iPhone 17, a best-selling device of the current generation.

In other words, you shouldn't be too quick to dismiss the iPhone 16e a year after its launch. The phone is worth buying in 2026, considering its high-end build quality and premium hardware that should allow the device to stay relevant and usable for several additional years. The $419 starting price for a refurbished unit is especially interesting considering that you would be buying the device directly from Apple. A refurbished phone has been inspected by Apple technicians, comes with a warranty, and is eligible for AppleCare+ for added coverage. On the other hand, given the $419 starting price Apple charges for refurbished units, buyers can also expect better deals from other retailers who still have stock or from secondhand marketplaces that sell iPhones.