Don't Buy Expensive High-End IEMs, Try These Instead
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Whether you're a passionate audiophile on a never-ending quest for the equipment that will finally deliver a truly optimal listening experience, or you're simply a casual enthusiast on the lookout for gear that will take your music, movies, and games to the next level, you may have encountered the term in-ear monitors (IEMs) a lot lately. As the name implies, these are essentially headphones that rest inside a user's ear. Although they were initially designed for musicians to allow them to clearly hear other tracks when they're recording in a studio or performing on stage, IEMs have started to make some headway in the general consumer market. However, if you've done any research into this option, you may have found that IEMs can be fairly costly.
That doesn't necessarily mean you have to be prepared to break the bank if you want to take advantage of the benefits these devices offer, though. There are some affordable IEMs that may be worth investing in. At the very least, you might feel more comfortable buying a cheaper set to experiment with at first. If you end up appreciating the difference an IEM can make, you could upgrade to a more premium model. That said, your first priority might be to get a better sense of what makes IEMs unique when compared to traditional alternatives and how they fit your listening needs. It may turn out that IEMs — especially expensive ones — aren't the right fit for you, and that there are better alternatives.
Why some audiophiles prefer IEMs
The description of IEMs in the above section might have prompted a question that's very fair to ask: What makes IEMs different from earbuds? It's worth noting there's really no "official" answer to this question. No single specific quality distinguishes IEMs from other listening devices a user inserts into their ears. Instead, when a product is marketed as an IEM, this usually suggests the item is geared to professionals.
As such, depending on the model, an IEM can differ from a set of earbuds in various ways. IEMs are often quite durable to prevent them from being damaged during intense recording sessions or performances. They may also fit deeper into an ear canal than most earbuds, allowing for a more immersive audio experience. Typically, IEMs also use memory foam eartips, often making for a tighter seal in the ear and better overall sound quality. These two features — a deeper seat and tighter fit – are usually among the key benefits of IEMs cited by audiophiles. In addition, higher-end models might use stronger drivers than most consumer-grade earbuds use.
In short, professionals use IEMs because they need a degree of quality that normal earbuds can't deliver. The fact that you might not be a professional musician or recording engineer doesn't mean you can't also desire that level of quality from your equipment. Still, it's also important to consider the potential limitations of IEMs before deciding whether a pair is right for you. Specifically, IEMs tend to be wired, which might not be ideal for all users. Indeed, not accounting for how one plans on using them is among the most common mistakes consumers make when buying headphones.
Why you don't necessarily need expensive IEMs
Because many IEMs are marketed to musicians and other such pros, if you go searching for a pair online or at your local audio equipment store, you may find items well outside your price range. These may not be the right IEMs for someone testing them out as an alternative to headphones or earbuds. Instead, to get a good sense of what makes IEMs different from those familiar devices, you might want to find a pair that costs about the same as you'd expect to spend on earbuds, headphones, or similar gear.
Luckily, users on communities like Reddit's r/iems subreddit name a number of budget-friendly IEMs that allow consumers to test out this tech before spending more on a pro-level unit. In fact, due in part to factors like competition from Chinese manufacturers, IEMs have significantly dropped in price in recent years.
For example, Reddit users cite models like the CCA KZ Castor Pro Tunable IEM, currently available on Amazon for only $25.99, as a decent option for someone looking for bass-centric IEMs. A more balanced option at a similar price point is the TANGZU Wan'er S.G II IEM. For something in that general price area that offers a brighter sound, consider the 7Hz Salnotes Zero model. Those are just a few examples. Check the thread linked above for more options. If you end up deciding that classic earbuds better serve your needs, check which models receive the best reviews to ensure you spend your money on gear that truly impresses.