How Long Do Owners Say Xbox Consoles Typically Last?

Like any aging hardware, you'll want to know exactly how long it lasts. Microsoft usually builds its consoles to be sturdy, even if the infamous Red Ring of Death gave many gamers a scare back in the Xbox 360 days — but it became repairable if you knew what you were doing. The same can be said of Microsoft's current-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S and X, which can last between six and 10 years, but it really comes down to how owners treat their console. Microsoft designed these consoles to endure many hours of gaming and intends to support the Series S|X until at least 2028.

According to a few Xbox One S owners on Reddit, their consoles have lasted seven years and show no signs of slowing down, while others say theirs has lasted nine or even 10 years – and some have mentioned that their Xbox 360 is still alive and kicking after multiple decades. Moreover, you can keep on prolonging the hardware depending on exactly what falters and if you're comfortable with some "DIY" fixes to keep some repairability costs down.

Fortunately, the Xbox consoles are essentially computers inside, so a few parts aren't difficult to procure, meaning you can keep them running longer than their initial death date. Microsoft also sells genuine parts for its dedicated consoles, so if you need new thermal paste or button boards, you'll want to check out the Microsoft Store before attempting repairs yourself (using unofficial parts in a DIY repair could void your coverage if damage from those parts is proven to be the cause).