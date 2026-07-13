How Long Do Owners Say Smart Locks Last?

Smart locks are definitely one of the essential smart home gadgets you should be using as they provide added safety and convenience to your house. Smart locks are one of the best smart home gadgets for minimalists since it eliminates the need to walk around with keys, but these are great devices for anyone who's worried about losing their keys or getting locked out of their house. One question that often comes up in regard to smart locks, though, is how long they last, so we looked to actual users to find out how long people are saying these devices last.

Though your personal mileage may vary, most online users report their smart locks lasting around five years on average. Some carry on for longer, but the five-year lifespan is most commonly cited. For instance, one Redditor said that you should expect to get five to eight years out of a reputable manufacturer, citing more fragile electrical components as a reason why they fail. It's important to stress that this is not a rule. There's always a possibility you'll run across a lemon, even when going with what smart locks experts consider to be the best.