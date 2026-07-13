Who Owns Skullcandy Headphones?
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Shopping for a new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds can be quite the challenge. There are numerous brands on the market, and most companies have several models to choose from. But if you're looking to keep things cost-effective, without sacrificing sound quality, comfort, and other headphone musts, Skullcandy is a good place to start. Founded in Park City, Utah, in 2003, noise-cancelling headphones and bass-boosted buds are the brand's forte, as well as some of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy.
If you're wondering who owns Skullcandy, that would be Mill Road Capital Management, a private equity firm. In 2016, there was a bidding war to purchase Skullcandy, which Mill Road won in exchange for $197 million. Mill Road's stated aim with this investment is to work with Skullcandy management on streamlining costs, upgrading the company's digital footprint, and getting it back to "its original roots as an edgy, style-oriented brand." Purchasing substantive equity stakes in private companies is how firms like Mill Road operate. The general idea is to invest in companies that could use a helping hand in brand strategy, operational practices, and a plan for long-term growth.
Skullcandy post-acquisition
It's been a decade since Mill Road Capital purchased a majority stake in Skullcandy, and while the brand isn't a headphones heavy hitter like Apple or Samsung, globally, things have never been better. The brand commands a significant worldwide market share, alongside other headphone manufacturers like Xiaomi. Sales are strong domestically, too; Skullcandy reported $90 million in U.S. revenue for 2025.
The name of the game with Skullcandy is arresting, edgy designs at relatively affordable prices. Products like the $240 Crusher ANC 2 wireless headphones and Dime 3 earbuds for $35 are great examples of what the brand is capable of. PCMag praised the Crusher ANC 2 for its impressive bass and controls customization, while RTINGS calls the Dime 3 Skullcandy's best cheap earbuds.
There are wireless headphones for every budget and, in combination with earbuds, this a huge corner of the consumer tech market. Skullcandy is a major player in a somewhat niche category of this arena: Budget-friendly audio that punches above its weight. If you have the opportunity, it's worth trying a pair of Skullcandy headphones or earbuds; the writer of this article has owned a few over the years, and they've all been impressive.