Who Owns Skullcandy Headphones?

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Shopping for a new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds can be quite the challenge. There are numerous brands on the market, and most companies have several models to choose from. But if you're looking to keep things cost-effective, without sacrificing sound quality, comfort, and other headphone musts, Skullcandy is a good place to start. Founded in Park City, Utah, in 2003, noise-cancelling headphones and bass-boosted buds are the brand's forte, as well as some of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

If you're wondering who owns Skullcandy, that would be Mill Road Capital Management, a private equity firm. In 2016, there was a bidding war to purchase Skullcandy, which Mill Road won in exchange for $197 million. Mill Road's stated aim with this investment is to work with Skullcandy management on streamlining costs, upgrading the company's digital footprint, and getting it back to "its original roots as an edgy, style-oriented brand." Purchasing substantive equity stakes in private companies is how firms like Mill Road operate. The general idea is to invest in companies that could use a helping hand in brand strategy, operational practices, and a plan for long-term growth.