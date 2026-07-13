Why There's A Folder Icon On Top Of Your Samsung Phone's Screen (And How To Turn It Off)

Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy S26 series, are great for staying current in today's tech world, but navigating them to find and understand every feature can be a challenge. The company's smartphones arrive with a variety of software goodies, but users may not always know when said features are trying to tell them something — such as a certain folder icon appearing at the top of your screen. It may seem like a common problem to fix, but this icon is there for a reason.

Samsung devices have a Secure Folder app that provides a password-protected space for storing personal data. It can be especially handy for those who value their privacy, but you may see a Secure Folder icon or even notifications when the app is active or unlocked. Fortunately, Samsung provides several options for not only eliminating these icons and notifications, but also for changing the appearance of the Secure Folder so that it's more inconspicuous.

For what it's worth, users can set up a Secure Folder by opening Settings, selecting Security and privacy, choosing More security settings, and selecting Secure Folder. Choose Continue, and your device will walk you through setting up a PIN or password. Users just need to remember to enable Reset with Samsung account during the process. You may find that the Secure Folder feature is something you didn't know your Samsung phone could do.