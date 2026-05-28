4 Common Samsung Galaxy Phone Problems (And How To Fix Them)

You'll notice this mainly in the quick panel or on your home screen, where the animation either doesn't appear or is noticeably laggy. When this happens, it is usually attributed to a system bug after an update, to the cache filling up, or to custom theming from Good Lock using Theme Park conflicting with the animations. The one potential fix is to clear your system cache by entering Recovery mode and selecting Wipe cache partition (if you still have that option available to you, since Samsung has removed some of the options in newer phones). To access Recovery mode, turn your phone off, then press and hold the volume up and power buttons at the same time until the Samsung logo appears.

For the Good Lock theme issue, try removing the custom theme and using a default option to see if the animation issues are fixed. Also, check if any modules need to be updated. Samsung often pushes a new Good Lock update to devices that have recently received a new One UI version since OS updates can cause compatibility issues with some Good Lock modules.

Lastly, sometimes changing your Samsung phone's animation scales can help. To do that, you'll need to enable the hidden "Developer options" menu by going to Settings > About phone > Software information, then tapping the Build number entry seven times in quick succession. Once enabled, select Developer options from the very bottom of your Settings app, then adjust the Window animation scale, Transition animation scale, and Animator duration scale options. You'll likely want to choose a lower value here — for instance, if your default is 1x, change it to 0.5x.