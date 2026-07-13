Why There's A Blue Border On Your Apple Watch — And How To Get Rid Of It

As famously user-friendly as Apple devices tend to be, the Apple Watch is nonetheless a complex device, with a number of common problems, idiosyncrasies, and features (many of which, in fairness, are excellent and unique) that aren't immediately self-evident. If you've been seeing a mysterious blue ring pop up on your watch and have no idea why, it's likely one of two accessibility features.

AssistiveTouch lets you navigate around the Apple Watch UI with gestures; the blue ring that pops up is both to indicate that it's been activated, and also to serve as a cursor to show you which option is selected. Or it may be that you've turned on VoiceOver, which will read buttons and options aloud when you have them selected. It's a boon if you're fumbling with your watch in the dark or for any users with visual impairments, and a welcome inclusion.

In fact, both functions can be extremely handy (especially for seniors), but they can also become an annoyance if you didn't activate them intentionally. Luckily, Apple makes it fairly breezy to deactivate either of them.