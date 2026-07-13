How Many Times Can You Use Rechargeable Batteries?

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If you have a device that just can't seem to hold a charge anymore, you might wonder just how long a rechargeable battery can last. The lifespan of a rechargeable battery is measured in charge cycles; the number of times you use up the entirety of the battery's capacity and charge it up again. According to industry battery cycle standards, the end-of-life "failure point" for a battery is when it diminishes to 80% of its maximum state of health. After that 80% state-of-health threshold, degradation starts to accelerate further, meaning it's time to replace the battery altogether.

Energizer asserts that its rechargeable AA and AAA batteries can be used for up to 1,000 charge cycles. The manufacturer equates this to a 12-year battery life under typical usage patterns. The Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries also claim to be rechargeable up to 1,000 times. This is the theoretical maximum capability of many lithium-ion batteries manufactured for use in consumer electronics.

If you're keeping count of your batteries' charge cycles, though, you might find that they're not quite reaching that promised number. This could be because you're mistakenly ruining the lithium batteries in your device. Sub-optimal battery management can affect the real-world lifespan of your rechargeable batteries. This is reflected in a study led by Christian Clemm (via ResearchGate), which found that only 55% of tested smartphone and tablet batteries maintained a state of health above 80% in the range of 800 to 1,000 charge cycles.