Amazon Echo Dot Vs. Google Nest: Which Device Has Better Voice Controls?

Though there are 8.4 billion voice-enabled devices out there, including mobile devices, smart speakers are still around and kicking. Sure, some believe there's no need for Alexa anymore, but Amazon alone has shipped over 600 million Echos worldwide. Its rival Google is a bit more secretive about the recent smart speaker figures, true, but physical devices themselves (they're just a mic, a speaker, and a Wi-Fi antenna, after all) matter less than the underlying technology – voice controls and how well they're able to understand requests.

So, which ecosystem takes the cake in this department? Does Amazon Echo Dot have better voice controls than Google Nest? It does. Underwhelming as it may be, the answer calls for some nuance. If you're talking pure controls as expected from a voice assistant (playing music or controlling various aspects of smart homes), Amazon Echo Dot and Alexa reign supreme. If you're looking for a more conversational approach (as you probably expect from LLMs), Google's Gemini for Home is now available on Nest devices, and you'll enjoy those conversations a lot more. What muddies the water a bit is Alexa+, the supercharged AI version of the voice assistant we all grew to love. It made Alexa more conversational, and while the ecosystem still scoops up the points for voice controls, automation, and quick voice searches, Gemini is a better LLM.

There may be a catch, unfortunately. There are plenty of valid reasons to upgrade to Alexa+, yet some users believe that the core service is getting worse. Put differently, Alexa is a better conversationalist, but it lost some of its efficiency where it matters most: the voice control department, at least according to owners.