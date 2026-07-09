Americans Might Still Get To See The 2026 Solar Eclipse - Here's How

A total solar eclipse will curve across the northern hemisphere on August 12, primarily affecting Iceland, Greenland, northern Russia, Spain, the Atlantic Ocean, and parts of Portugal. For anyone in those areas, it will be a wondrous sight, while everyone else is going to miss it — well, most of it. A partial solar eclipse will be visible for most of Canada and Europe, parts of Africa, and the United States. In the U.S., the eclipse path runs from Alaska down to the Carolinas, yet will be visible in nearby areas, such as New York City and Washington, D.C.

An eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting its shadow on the former. A total solar eclipse is when the moon perfectly aligns between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the star's face, giving the appearance of a full blackout. A partial eclipse is when the alignment is imperfect, and the shadow appears as a crescent. As long as you're located in the shadow's viewing path, or visibility path, at the right moment, you'll see the eclipse.

The path in the U.S. stretches from northwest to northeast, with most viewing times between early morning to midday. It's important to note that during a total solar eclipse's maximum, or "totality phase," is the only time you can view the event without wearing safety glasses. You'll need a pair before then, and you'll want to test them out beforehand to make sure they're actually safe and that you're not using fake solar glasses.