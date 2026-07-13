5 Ways To Improve Download Speeds On Your Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck hits the sweet spot of performance vs. price when it comes to portable PC gaming. Aside from Steam Deck price hikes due in part to the worldwide RAM and storage shortages thanks to AI datacenter orders, these popular devices are also known for Wi-Fi download speed issues when digging into a user's back catalogue. Installing massive modern titles can result in server bottlenecks, leaving gamers stuck staring at a slow download progress bar regardless of Wi-Fi speeds. The majority of the hardware itself is brilliant, especially the OLED model, but it's out-of-the-box SteamOS limits and default network configurations have a habit of strangling a user's available bandwidth.

Fortunately, gamers don't need to live with sluggish download and upload speeds. The Steam Deck operates on a Linux operating system, known as SteamOS, meaning users can take control of their Steam Deck's to eliminate Wi-Fi speed traps, which goes for the LED and OLED models. Thanks to the flexibility of Linux, it's just a case of making some adjustments alongside optional hardware additions to drastically cut down wait times.

This doesn't mean user's need to be a master of terminal commands either, it's about removing artificial software restrictions, improving how Steam Deck communicates with routers, and force your system to use your full internet capacity. Here's five easy ways to get the most out of a Wi-Fi connection on a Steam Deck wherever someone decides to play.