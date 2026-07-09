Android 17 Could Be Hiding A Long Awaited Google Pixel Photo Feature

Google Pixel owners have wanted wallpaper shuffling for a while now, with posts asking for it dating back as far as three years in Reddit's Google Pixel community. Although the existing wallpaper implementation on Pixel phones offers a "Daily Wallpaper" option, it only allows you to choose a wallpaper category from the preloaded wallpapers on your phone. You can't use your personal photos or even live wallpapers. However, that will seemingly change with the September feature drop.

A selection of screenshots shared by Android Authority show how the "Photo Shuffle" feature might look on a Pixel phone. As mentioned, you'll be able to choose from existing albums or create a custom one solely for wallpaper use. Moreover, you'll have the option to select how often you want the phone wallpaper to shuffle, from hourly, daily, sunrise/sunset, or on tap. It's said to be released as part of the "Wallpaper & style" settings, which you can access by navigating to "Settings" on your Pixel phone. No other specifics are available at this point, and, as with any other feature in testing, there is always a chance it might be delayed or scrapped entirely by Google.

This is not the first or the last time Google is planning to bring a feature to Android that was available on iPhone first. The company also showcased the "Continue On" feature, which works similarly to Apple's Handoff, at Google I/O 2026.