5 Of The Best GameCube Controllers You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The GameCube controller was always the odd man out during its console generation. Lower sales numbers of GameCube consoles meant high-quality third-party accessories were few and far between. Fast forward to 2026, and you have even fewer options. This becomes a real problem for new players getting into the console, as well as for those who still play games like "Super Smash Bros." at a competitive level. Thankfully, there are still options available for those looking for a new main controller, a backup for when friends stop by on game night, and even highly unique and specific controllers that could only ever exist for the console.

Serious gamers are most likely to stick to the used market, with additional modifications, to get the best possible GameCube controller. If you simply want some modern convenience to play "Super Mario Sunshine" with your kids, or if you've recently picked up a GameCube on the second-hand market, the following companies have you covered.