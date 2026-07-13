Waiting For Discounts To Buy Electronics Is A Risky Choice - Here's Why

Technology is probably in one of the weirdest spots it has ever been in. Waiting for discounts to hit on wanted gadgets used to be part of a delicate dance, but that cycle seems to have ended. As AI data centers are now the primary customers for makers of storage and RAM, the consumer has now been lumped with the bill. That means higher costs and fewer deals. RAM and, in particular, NAND storage shortages have impacted just about every aspect of tech, and it's not going to get easier any time soon.

On top of AI focused customers taking precedent for the three major RAM manufacturers, which produce 92% of the world's RAM, OpenAI has bought up 40% of RAM supply for the next few years. Micron, a storage and RAM maker opted to stop supplying consumers and only focus on businesses in 2025, and it stated in its June earnings report, that it expects the shortage to continue until 2028. Worse, Lenovo has warned that it anticipates pricing will never return to pre-2025 levels again.

Waiting around for a discount to hit most tech these days pertains to kit that doesn't rely on RAM and storage. It's why, despite everything, products like OLED-backed TVs and monitors are actually coming down in price steadily. On the flip side, as soon as a product requires modern storage or memory options, the pricing immediately begins to fall apart.