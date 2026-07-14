Why Your Phone Screen Looks Worse In Sunlight (And How To Fix It)

Before you go with an anti-glare screen protector, there are software settings that may help. Be aware that the reliability of these adjustments depends on the display technology in your device, its maximum brightness settings, and capabilities. You'll also likely see different performance depending on location. For example, if you're outside on a sunny day, but out of the sun's direct path, these fixes will offer better results than, say, sitting on the beach. Living in Florida, I know this all too well.

To adjust, open your phone's settings and turn off the auto-brightness mode. Some will say to keep this on, but turning it off allows you to manually adjust brightness and leave it at an optimal setting. If you see your iPhone's brightness suddenly drop by itself – that's likely the auto-brightness setting. Disabling this feature can also give you access to a higher brightness ceiling, which is the case with a simple trick for increasing brightness on Google Pixel phones.

From there, adjust the brightness slider to maximum. This will drain your battery faster than usual, so keep that in mind. On devices like the Galaxy S25+, you can also activate an extra brightness mode. In other cases, you might find a dark mode that swaps the bright white background on your display for a darker version. System accessibility settings can also work by adjusting color tint options. Ultimately, there is no universal fix, so you'll have to adjust various phone settings to determine which configuration works best for you.