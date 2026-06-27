5 Android Phone Screens That Look Great In Bright Sunlight

Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, offers arguably the best visibility under direct sunlight of any Android phone. It has a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. However, it's rated for a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and most importantly, features an anti-glare coating. These two features greatly impact how legible everything looks, even when the sun is shining brightly and you are out and about. The folks at Phone Arena confirm that the outdoor visibility is excellent, with only minor reflections when viewing the display from an angle. Moreover, as we mentioned in our Galaxy S26 Ultra review, the phone can maintain its peak brightness for longer than some other phones.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is its privacy display feature. Although it has nothing to do with outdoor visibility, it does help you keep the eavesdroppers away. Remember, you will have to disable the Privacy Display feature to get the best outdoor visibility. Beyond the display excellence, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has top-of-the-line features and specifications. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip that has been tuned specifically for Samsung phones. Paired with up to 16 GB of RAM, the phone delivers solid performance without any lag or stutter and can handle multitasking and gaming with ease. You also get a 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a quad-camera system on the back. However, the phone will set you back by $1,300 for the base model at list price. Fortunately, you can often find it selling at a $200 discount.