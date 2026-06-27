5 Android Phone Screens That Look Great In Bright Sunlight
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If you often use your phone under direct sunlight or in bright conditions, prioritizing display legibility is an absolute necessity and not a feature that's simply good to have. You want to be able to look at directions to your destination on a bright sidewalk or frame a photograph without squinting at the beach. However, various phones perform differently in harsh ambient lighting depending on their native display brightness levels and whether or not they have an anti-glare coating.
This means you can't pick just any Android phone with good specifications on paper, since the brightness numbers claimed by manufacturers don't always tell the whole story. Fortunately, there are several models on the market that have been tested by experts and users in the real world to deliver good outdoor visibility. We have picked five of these that are actively available in the U.S. to help you pick your next phone.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, offers arguably the best visibility under direct sunlight of any Android phone. It has a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. However, it's rated for a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and most importantly, features an anti-glare coating. These two features greatly impact how legible everything looks, even when the sun is shining brightly and you are out and about. The folks at Phone Arena confirm that the outdoor visibility is excellent, with only minor reflections when viewing the display from an angle. Moreover, as we mentioned in our Galaxy S26 Ultra review, the phone can maintain its peak brightness for longer than some other phones.
Another highlight of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is its privacy display feature. Although it has nothing to do with outdoor visibility, it does help you keep the eavesdroppers away. Remember, you will have to disable the Privacy Display feature to get the best outdoor visibility. Beyond the display excellence, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has top-of-the-line features and specifications. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip that has been tuned specifically for Samsung phones. Paired with up to 16 GB of RAM, the phone delivers solid performance without any lag or stutter and can handle multitasking and gaming with ease. You also get a 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a quad-camera system on the back. However, the phone will set you back by $1,300 for the base model at list price. Fortunately, you can often find it selling at a $200 discount.
Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL are two high-end Android phones that shine in terms of brightness and outdoor visibility. The phones are largely the same devices, except for the larger display and bigger battery of the XL model. While the 10 Pro packs a 6.3-inch screen, making it more suitable for folks looking for a small phone, the 10 Pro XL houses a 6.8-inch screen. Otherwise, both phones have an OLED panel with up to 3,300 nits of claimed peak brightness. Google doesn't tout the presence of any anti-glare coating on these phones; however, both phones can still easily handle outdoor visibility, even under direct sunlight.
DxOMark, in its display testing of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, found that the phone activates its highest brightness when it encounters challenging lighting and remains among "best performers" under intense sunlight, a finding concurred by our own Pixel 10 Pro XL review. We found the Pixel 10 Pro display performing the same while reviewing the phone. However, Phone Arena did notice that the Pixel 10 Pro XL loses some legibility in the top part of the screen when viewing at an angle outdoors.
The two phones are also pretty powerful, featuring Tensor G5 chips with 16 GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and gaming. You also get a capable triple rear camera system, latest connectivity features, and support for Pixelsnap wireless charging. Being flagship phones, the two are certainly expensive. You will have to shell out $1,000 for the base Pixel 10 Pro at list price and $1,200 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15, which is frequently recommended as the Android phone with the best battery life in 2026, is a solid choice for outdoor visibility as well. It houses a 6.78-inch OLED display with a claimed high brightness of 1,800 nits. While the company doesn't provide a peak brightness figure on its website, it's said to be around 3,500 nits. Regardless of the display's actual brightness in nits, the phone's display is completely legible in direct sunlight. While the lack of an anti-glare coating does cause reflections on the display, the built-in "Sun display" feature ensures you can view the screen's contents without trouble outdoors, as confirmed by both experts and users.
The phone is pretty powerful, thanks to the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and up to 16 GB of RAM. You also get a massive 7,300 mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, there is a triple rear camera setup, which, unfortunately, isn't the best compared to competitors, as we mentioned in our OnePlus 15 review. Otherwise, there is plenty to like about the phone. Finally, the phone starts at $900.
Google Pixel 10
The more affordable cousin of the Pixel 10 Pro and XL models is also great when it comes to visibility in direct sunlight. While the Pixel 10's 6.3-inch OLED display doesn't get as bright as the Pro models, its peak brightness of 3,000 nits is no joke. This high brightness helps the display perform effectively under even the most demanding outdoor conditions, according to DxOMark, which tested the phone's display in detail. Everything remains clear and comfortable under direct sunlight, something we found in our Google Pixel 10 review. The only notable cost-cutting on the screen front is the use of a non-LTPO OLED panel, which means it can't offer a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. You still get 60Hz to 120Hz, though.
The Pixel 10 also packs the Tensor G5 chip and 12 GB of RAM for solid performance, and a 4970mAh battery, which is good enough to get you through a full day on a single charge. In other highlights, you get a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 48MP wide-angle shooter, Wi-Fi 6E, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 10 has a list price of $799 for the base model and goes up to $899 for the 256 GB variant.
How we selected these smartphones
A smartphone display's brightness level and any included coating to resist glare and reflections are two of the most important factors that govern how legible the screen looks under intense sunlight. Therefore, when choosing Android phones with screens that look great in bright sunlight, we looked at claimed brightness values, independent testing by experts like DxOMark, and positive real-world feedback from verified buyers. We also considered our own experiences with different smartphones while reviewing them, and chose phones that are actively available and widely considered to deliver some of the best outdoor visibility.