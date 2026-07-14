5 Chinese Smartwatches That Can Compare To The Apple Watch

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The Apple Watch is by far one of the best smartwatches you can buy. People love Apple's smartwatches for different reasons, including the seamless integration with the broader iOS ecosystem, advanced health and safety features like hypertension and sleep apnea notifications, a vibrant ecosystem of apps, customizability, and build quality. These are a few reasons why some pick the Apple Watch over Android-powered smartwatches.

Additionally, there are many lesser-known Apple Watch features that make Apple's smartwatches stand out. But while the Apple Watch ranks as one of the best, and, to some people, the absolute best smartwatch, the competition has been working really hard to beat Apple's offering. Up to now, there are a handful of pretty capable Apple Watch alternatives from household names like Google and Samsung.

But besides these two, there are also smartwatches from Chinese tech companies that can compare to the Apple Watch. We've rounded up a list of the five best smartwatches from Chinese companies that are capable of competing with Apple's watches, showing how good the competition has become.