Who Owns Shokz And Where Are The Headphones Made?

If you've never worn a pair of bone conduction headphones, it's a pretty interesting experience. In lieu of traditional speaker drivers, bone conduction uses methodically placed nodes that rest along your jaw and facial bones. The nodes pulsate, and the vibrations travel up to your ears in the form of sound waves. It honestly seems to work like magic, and while there are several bone conduction brands to choose from these days, a company called Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) has been perfecting bone conduction tech for quite some time.

Shokz is owned by Shenzhen Voxtech Co., Ltd., a Chinese acoustic technology company. Most of the brand's headphone production takes place in Shenzhen, China, with a select few products being manufactured in Vietnam (confirmed on Reddit). The larger Voxtech parent company, founded in 2001, originally produced two-way radio headsets for the military, law enforcement, and sports broadcasters. It wouldn't be until 2012 that Voxtech, under its AfterShokz label, released its first consumer-grade product: the Shokz Bluez.

Shokz headphones are actually housed under a separate Voxtech sub-label: Shenzhen Shokz Co., Ltd. To make matters even more confusing, the AfterShokz consumer brand didn't surface until 2011, and in Syracuse, New York, of all places. This is where Shokz's headquarters used to be until relocating to Austin, Texas, in 2020.